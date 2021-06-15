Lawmaker to construct grazing grounds for Zamfara herders

Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) has promised to construct grazing grounds for herders in his constituency to complement government efforts aimed at tackling in the state.

Ya’u, who made known while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on , said the project would be established on grazing routes in the state.

The Senator blamed alleged injustice meted to the herders security in Zamfara, which he noted began with cattle rustling before degenerating to banditry.

“I think (project) is in line with what Gov. Bello Matawalle is doing to provide `RUGA’ settlement herders.

(2021), part of my constituency projects, I intend to provide grazing grounds for herders so that they can be contained in one place.

“After identifying the location, securing it, we are going to plant the grass that be harvested into belts for use every season of the ,’’ he said.

Ya’u said that that tackling was a collective responsibility, adding “at the National Assembly level, we are doing our best to address the in the country’’.

“The we are facing is very disturbing. We realised that we are in danger, it requires collaborative effort to address it. Every one’s support and contribution is not only state or Federal Government.’’  (NAN)

