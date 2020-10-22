Lawmaker tasks youths on peaceful protest

lawmaker Mr Micah Jiba, the lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, has appealed to Nigerian youths to be peaceful on their #EndSARS and bad governance protests across the country.

Jiba who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, applauded the protesters for the courageous manner in which they have come out en-mass to press home their demands.

He condemned the manner and dimension the protests had turned out, especially as it had resulted to killings and destruction of property in places like Apo and Dutse areas of his constituency.