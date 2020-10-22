Lawmaker tasks youths on peaceful protest

lawmaker Mr Micah Jiba, the lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, has appealed to Nigerian youths to be peaceful on their #EndSARS and bad governance protests across the country.
Jiba who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, applauded the protesters for the courageous manner in which they have come out en-mass to press home their demands.
He condemned the manner and dimension the protests had turned out, especially as it had resulted to killings and destruction of property in places like Apo and Dutse areas of his constituency.
“I want to say that it is unfortunate with what we are seeing today in the Federal Capital Territory.
“I want to say that if Nigerians are looking for something from the presidency, they could come by demonstrations, by protests or in an official way,’’ he said.
The lawmaker described the actions of the hoodlums who have hijacked the protest as worrisome and unacceptable.
“I agree that the demands of the protesters are challenges that Nigerians are facing relating to the issue of SARS, and are now demanding that it should be scrapped ,’’ he said. (NAN)
