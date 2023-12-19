Lawmaker tasks MDAs on sincere 2024 budget presentation

The Federal lawmaker representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly, Sen Kelvin Chizoba Chukwu, has advised the Ministers of State, Oil and Gas, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, and other Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make a sincere budget presentation, that will reflect President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and of the present government.

Senator Chukwu stated this at the joint Senate/House of Representatives Committee on Gas, Petroleum Down Stream and Petroleum Upstream 2024 fiscal year Appropriation and budget defense in National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Ubeh Phillip Benard, Media Assistant to Senator Kelvin Chizoba Chukwu, Enugu East, made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Enugu born Senator who is so passionate about the welfare and plights of his people, emphasized that the 2024 federal budget must reflect the interests of the South East in general and Enugu East Senatorial District in particular.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

