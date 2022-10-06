Lawmaker solicits FG’s intervention for Kogi flood victims

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi) has solicited for the Federal Government’s urgent intervention to ameliorate the suffering of the flood victims in the state.The lawmaker in a statement on Thursday in Abuja also commiserated with the victims.

This followed days of constant and heavy flooding in Lokoja and other communities across Kogi state as a result of the opening of Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameron.The flood has led to massive loss of lives and properties.Yusuf, member, representing, Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency expressed shock at the unfortunate disasters that has become a yearly occurrence.He called for immediate intervention by relevant agencies of Federal and Kogi State Governments.

Yusuf said that the flood swept through not only Lokoja, the state capital, but spreading to other towns and communities in Kogi West and Kogi East senatorial Districts.“The propensity and effect of this year’s flooding that has persisted for days has not only ravaged communities and rendered many people homeless.” It has also crippled economic activities and made vehicular and human movements to states in the South East, South West and South South Zones largely cumbersome and mostly non-motorable.”

The lawmaker acknowledged the efforts of the Kogi Government in tackling the of social, economic and geographical challenges thrown up by the unfortunate flooding. He called for immediate intervention of the federal government through relevant agencies.“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as well as National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies should move swiftly to provide immediate palliative to victims of the flooding,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of national disaster due to flooding in Kogi and other similarly affected states.

Bello who made the appeal on Saturday during a state broadcast said the declaration will help to unlock the nation’s latent capabilities to respond more aggressively with more men, money and materials to this harrowing situation.

”The flooding affected Lokoja, Kogi-Koto, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji and Omala. Ibaji is almost 100 per cent underwater while the rest range from 30 per cent.

”Other inland LGAs also have some degree of flooding from smaller rivers and tributaries,” he said.(NAN)

