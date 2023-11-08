Lawmaker seeks creation of federal institutions in Ekiti State

By Oluwasegun Aina

Hon. Akinlayo Davidson Kolawole representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency II has presented a motion calling for the establishment of federal institutions in his home State.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritize and allocate sufficient financial resources to the Public Complaints Commission.

According to him: “The purpose of this allocation is to empower the Commission to operate effectively and efficiently.This move underscores his commitment to ensuring that the government is responsive to the concerns and complaints of the public, emphasizing transparency and accountability in governance.”

In addition to his motion, Akinlayo introduced a “groundbreaking billl which seeks to establish the Federal College of Agriculture in Otun and College of Nursing and Midwifery in Ikosu, the towns situated within Moba Local Government of Ekiti State.

Speaking further, he said Ekiti North Federal Constituency (II) is currently the only one lacking higher education institution. By proposing the creation of the two tertiary institutions, Akinlayo aims to fill this educational void.

“This move is not just about providing access to higher education, it’s about fostering local development, creating opportunities for the surrounding communities, and enhancing the prospects for the younger generation in the region. It is a commendable step towards promoting education and regional growth,” he further said.

