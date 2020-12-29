Lawmaker says rabbit farming good for youth empowerment

Mr Tunji Ajuloopin representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, on Monday recommended rabbit farming for meaningful engagement of unemployed youths.

Ajuloopin said in Omu-Aran, Kwara, that rabbit farming could be a source of empowerment of the youth and a legitimate and viable source of income.

The lawmaker spoke while receiving some members of Rabbit Farmers Association (RFA) in his constituency office at Omu-Aran.

He said he would desire to partner with the association in a bid to empower some youths in the constituency.

” I want to do this as an empowerment programme for my people, some of them do not have jobs; they can start from this, it can help them to make a living.

“We are going to partner with you, the beneficiaries will be grouped, you will train them and we will start with a little capital,” he said.

Mr Abdulrahman Oluwafemi, RFA Leader, said that students could go into rabbit farming to support their parents in paying their school fees.

According to him, there are many species of rabbits that could weigh 3.5kg within a short period and be ready for sale.

Oluwafemi also said that rabbit’s excreta was useful to farmers.

He said that there were markets for rabbits in the country, adding that the animals were in high demand especially among those not eating cow meat.

He claimed that rabbit had low amount of fats and high digestible protein, adding that it contained calcium and phosphorus.

“It provides a wide range of minerals, and digests easily. That is why it is good for pregnant women. It is very rich in vitamins, protein and minerals,” he said.

The association appointed Ajuloopin the Patron of its Omu-Aran chapter, and gave him rabbits of different sizes. (NAN)

