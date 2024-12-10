Lawmaker receives 1,500 defectors to APC in Zamfara

Rep, Aminu Jaji, (APC-Zamfara) has received 1,500 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressive Party

By Ishaq Zaki

Rep, Aminu Jaji, (APC-Zamfara) has received 1,500 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, represents Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the lawmaker’s Media Assistant, Jamilu Iliyasu.

He said that the defectors included the leaders and supporters of PDP, APGA, YPP and other political parties in the state.

Jaji, represented by the State Chairman, APC Jajiyyaa Group, Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya-Anka commended the decampees who joined APC through the Jajiyyaa political movement.

Iliyasu quoted the lawmaker as describing the action of the defectors as a welcome development to the APC.

Jaji assured the decampees of fair treatment and good working relationship to enhance the capacity of the party in the state.

He expressed confidence that the caliber of the defectors, especially the leaders of other political parties would boost the strength of Jajiyya movement.

According to Iliyasu, prominent politicians among the decampees included the former state APGA Chairman, Alhaji Rabi’u Salisu-Bature, with hundreds of APGA members from across the state.

He added that they included the state YPP Chairman, Alhaji Sani Anka, along with hundreds of YPP members from across the state.

“Other prominent decampees also included PDP leader from Shinkafi Local Government Area and a former Director-General, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf and a Shinkafi PDP elder, Malam Ibrahim Tado.

”Other defectors to APC included PDP the Women leader, Shinkafi LGA, Hajiya Abu Alasan and the PDP Youth leader, Shinkafi LGA, Lukman Hamidu,” he added.

Iliyasu further explained that the rest of the decampees were: Hajiya Zainab Aliyu-Lawyer, Mas’udu Wada and Babangida Adamu, among other teeming PDP supporters from Shinkafi LGA. (NAN)