Lawmaker rates Tinubu

A member of National Assembly representing (APC/Plateau South), Sen. Nora Dadu’ut, says Sen. Ahmed Tinubu as the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) can turn the country around.

Dadu’ut, in a statement issued in Jos on Thursday, congratulated Tinubu, noting that he has “what it takes to turnaround the fortunes of the nation for the better”.The lawmaker described Tinubu as the best man for the job, having sacrificed his lifetime for the development of democracy in Nigeria.“I am confident that Tinubu would transform our nation if elected president.“Tinubu toiled and sacrificed far beyond any other politician in the struggle to ensure civilian rule, which the nation is enjoying today.“

With Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, because Nigerians across boards have recognised his contributions to Nigeria development,” she said.She urged APC members and Nigerians to support Tinubu to become the president in 2023.According her, the flag bearer has been tested and trusted and his good works in Lagos State as governor are physical testimony.“I am confident that the people of Plateau South Senatorial District would support you and ensure you emerge victorious at the polls,” she observed.Dadu’ut also congratulated Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for standing by her husband for the all the impactful years.

Tinubu on Wednesday defeated 14 other contestants to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 elections .He polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closet challenger, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who got 316 votes while Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.(NAN)(

