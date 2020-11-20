Lawmaker procures canoes to ease transportation for his constituents

Abdulkadir Dewu (PDP-Kirfi), a legislator in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, has procured four units of canoes to ease transportation for his constituents across the Kirfi river, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking to NAN in Bauchi on Friday, Dewu said he spent the sum of N2.8 million to purchase the canoes from Numan local government area, Adamawa state.

He said each of the three medium-sized canoes cost N780,000, while the fourth one with a higher capacity costs him N480,000, to alleviate daily commuting for the communities in his constituency, pointing out that the canoes were being manned by indigent operators, who are competent swimmers to forestall any mishaps.