Lawmaker pledges to do more, if re-elected

A member representing Keana Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has pledged more dividends of democracy to his constituency.

Omadefu made the pledge on Wednesday in Keana during a programme organised in his honour by Akyana Gbogbo Women Forum, Keana Local Government Area, who endorsed him for a second term come 2023.Omadefu appreciated the women for organising the programme and assured them of his continuous determination to provide more dividends of democracy if re-elected come 2023.“

I am happy and delighted as this endorsement today; it will spur me to do more.“I want to thank you for always identifying with me and to assure you of my readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.“You are all aware of what I have done and still doing toward changing the lives of my people positively,” he said.Omadefu noted that he had done his best in terms of developmental projects such as education, solar light, health, water supply, empowerment of women and youths.Others included generating employment, admission, and assistance to the sick and the less privileged.He urged the women and other people of the constituency to shun violence to continue to mobilise support for him, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for success in 2023 and beyond.The lawmaker also urged the people to ensure proper upbringing of their children and wards for the progress of their families and for the overall development of the society.“

Gov. Sule deserves second term considering his developmental strides across the state in the areas of infrastructure, security, agriculture, education, health and so on.“We will benefit more if we return the governor come 2023,” he saidAlso speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Ahmed Abari, lauded Omadefu for his quality representation at the House of Assembly.He called on the women and other people of the constituency to support Omadefu to succeed beyond 2023.Earlier, Hajiya Jamila Abdulkarim, the leader of Akyana Gbogbo Women Forum Keana, said that they decided to organise the event to appreciate Omadefu over his purposeful leadership at the House. (NAN)

