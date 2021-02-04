Lawmaker pledges basic infrastructure for AMAC/Bwari constituency

Mr Micah Jiba, the Lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assured residents in the constituency of providing basic infrastructure for development of the area.

Jiba gave the assurance on Wednesday, during the inspection tour of over 10 intervention projects in Bwari Area Council, spnsored in the 2020 Budget.

According to him, the inspection tour was aimed at checking the quality and level of work done so far with a view of ensuring completion of standard projects within the time frame.

“I will ensure that people in my constituency and the grassroots enjoy dividends of democracy in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The essence of the inspection is to ensure that the contractors deliver a quality and standard project within the stipulated time frame.

“I also want to assure the people that more intervention projects are coming to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

However, the Lawmaker advised people of the benefitting communities to ensure effective maintenance of the facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inspected at Bwari Area Council include, rural electrification in Zhigakuchi community, newly installed 500 KVA transformer at Mpape, a motorized borehole at Eboje Galuwi, Kawu, and Barangoni community.

Others were a motorised borehole at SCC road in Sabon Gari, Dei-dei, Byazhin, and construction of a five blocks of class rooms, with toilet and a store room in Dawaki community.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chief James Nwambe, the traditional ruler of Zhigakuchi community thanked the lawmaker for his efforts and revealed that the entire Community had lived without electricity for over 100 years ago.

According to him, several calls made to government to consider the community with rural electrification projects had proved abortive until the lawmaker’s intervention with a 500KVA transformer and installation.

“We collectively want to thank him as a community and say may Almighty God keep him for us and take him more higher,” he said. (NAN)