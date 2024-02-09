Sunday, February 11, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectLawmaker petitions NASS over EEDC N2.1bn estimated billing in Enugu communities
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Lawmaker petitions NASS over EEDC N2.1bn estimated billing in Enugu communities

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
119
NASS

Rep. Ibe Osonwa (LP-Abia) has petitioned the National Assembly, seeking explanations why some communities in the Ohafia Local Government area of Enugu have been denied power supply for five years.

He said, in spite of the blackout for five years, exorbitant bills to the tune of N2.1 billion were being presented to the affected communities.

Osonwa in a petition he submitted to the House of Representatives in Abuja on Friday, said that the communities were seeking explanation on how they accumulated a bill of N2.1bn in spite of not having power supply for five years.

According to him, several attempts have been made towards the amicable resolution of the lingering issues occassioned by the perpetual darkness in the affected communities, but to no avail.

He said that in spite of efforts made by Abia State deputy governor, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, who is from the affected area, to ensure that the communities celebrate Christmas with power it wasn’t achieved.

According to him, the Deputy Governor did all he could within his power, from replacing fallen poles, lines that were down,saying a lot of money has been  spent by the community but, to no avail.

“The EEDC claimed that one of the lingering issues is alleged vandalism, which the governor and his deputy have agreed to resolve.”

He said the most worrisome of the issues raised by EEDC was the over N2.1bn debt billed against the communities how it was accumulated? he quarried .

“What they are telling us is that we should pay the money and they will give us power, but we are telling them to supply us power, then we resolve the so-called outstanding debt.”

He said that the estimated bill presented to the communities by EEDC was unjustified and unwarranted.

He said even his biological father, who died nearly three years ago, was presented an outstanding debt for the power his consumes amounting to N600,000. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

Previous article
FG mulls social media regulation to curb abuse
Next article
NNPC, CBN review banking services, strengthen relationship for seamless operation
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.