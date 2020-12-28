Lawmaker organises medical outreach in Adamawa

Sen. Binos Yaroe representing Adamawa South on Monday organised a medical outreach in Guyuk Local Government Area, urging residents to take advantage of it. At the commencement of the three-day free medical services, Yaroe said that health needs of the people were his priority, hence the outreach.

He said his constituency voted for him to provide dividends of democracy, hoping that the medical outreach would impact on the vulnerable. The senator said that the medical team came from Abuja, Benue and Plateau. He thanked the state Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the local government chairman and the state ministry of health for providing the enabling environment for the exercise.

The Leader of the medical team, Dr Dah Talemoh, said the senator began the outreach in Demsa and Ganye communities. He praised the local government and the state traditional council for warm reception accorded them. Talemoh said all services and medication had been paid for by Yaroe. He said those who would undergo surgery would have their relatives donate blood.

He said that oral health and eye care were among the areas to be covered by the outreach.

The council Chairman, Mr Kassah Shalom, who was represented by Deacon Donkol, described the exercise as a dividend of democracy, noting: `Health is wealth’. He commended the senator for the gesture and called on residents of the council to take advantage of the exercise. (NAN)