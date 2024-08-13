Lawmaker optimistic, LP will record another landslide victory in Enugu State council poll

Chief Malachy Onyechi, representing Nsukka West Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly says he is optimistic that Labour Party (LP) will repeat again the feat of 2023 general elections in Nsukka LG by sweeping October 5 Local Government Council election.

Onyechi said this in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with our reporter , he said LP councillorship and chairmanship candidates in Nsukka Local Government would defeat their opponents completely again like what happened in 2023 general elections in the area.

“In 2023 general elections LP won all elective positions in Nsukka LG because of its credible candidates and confidence people have on the party

“The same landslide victory will happen again on October 5 Local Government Council election in Enugu State.

“Many more Nigerians now know that only LP leadership can stop hunger and hardship in federal, state and local government in the country, “he said.

The Lawmaker disclosed that the party had concluded its primary election and credible and trusted candidates elected for October 5 poll.

Chief Enerst Ogwo, from Lejja in Nsukka East, a dedicated, humble and grassroots politician would be the Chairmanship candidate of LP in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“LP believes in justice and fair play that is why, we elected a dedicated politician from Nsukka East, this area has been neglected and not occupied the position of Nsukka LG Council chairman for the past ten years.

” The election of Ogwo as LP standard bearer in Nsukka LG for the forthcoming election has attracted commendations and cheers from both LP and other political party members in Nsukka LG.

“This general acceptance is an indication that he will emerge victorious in October 5 poll,” Onyechi said.

He also disclosed that 20 credible LP councillorship candidates in Nsukka LG wards would also contest and were expected to deliver their wards during October 5 because of their good track records.

The Lawmaker expressed confidence on Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) as the electoral umpire of the October 5 LG election.

“I have no doubt that ENSIEC will conduct credible, free and fair election in the forthcoming poll.

“So far, ENSIEC has been doing well by carrying all political parties along, I am hopeful the body will also conduct a free and fair election by October 5,” the Lawmaker added