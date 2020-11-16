Lawmaker lauds FG over road construction in Nasarawa community

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Usman Labaran-Shafa, has lauded the Federal Government over the construction of a three-kilometre road at Gadabuke in Toto Local Government area of the state.

Labaran-Usman, representing Toto/Gadabuke in the Assembly, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Toto Local Government area of the state.

He said that when completed, the road, which was a Federal Government intervention project, would boost food production and the socio-economic activities of the people of the area.

The lawmaker said that the road, being executed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, would also improve the standard of living of the people of the area and its environs.

“I want to commend the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, for the award of contract for the construction of three kilometers out of the seven-kilometre Gadabuke- Gwargwada road in Toto Council Area of the state.

“The Federal Government deserves commendation, as the construction of the road will boost food production, improve socio-economic activities and the standard of living of the people of the area.

“The project will also boost food production in the area and the state at large.

“Based on the contractual agreement between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, it is three kilometers out of the seven-kilometer road that will be constructed.

“The project will definitely bring relief to the people of Gadabuke, given the deplorable condition of the road.

“We are happy that work on the road has already commenced,” he said.

Labaran-Shafa also assured his constituents of purposeful and quality representation at the state legislature to enable them enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state in general to continue to support the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration to enable him succeed.

The lawmaker also called for peaceful co-existence and tolerance among the people of the area, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations. (NAN)