A member of the Cross River House of Assembly, Rep. Hilary Bisong, on Wednesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for completing multi billion naira Ikom bridge.

Bisong, who is currently representing Boki II State Constituency, said in Ikom that the project which was executed under the Sukuk intervention fund would boost economic activities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker had a stopover on Wednesday on the bridge shortly after defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the new bridge, which has no canopy, will allow heavy trucks coming through Northern Nigeria to have easy access with their goods into Calabar.

He said that the project, which is estimated to cost billions of naira, was one of the most critical and economic project that the state has benefited since 1999.

The lawmaker maintained that the bridge will also drive economic activities into the Nigeria Port Authority and the Export Processing Zone in Calabar.

Bisong noted that the situation where trucks will get to the bridge, offload their goods and allow the truck to drive pass the bridge before loading the goods again due to the canopy was over.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for the Obubra-Biase road rehabilitation project in the state.

The lawmaker, there, appealed to President Buhari to extend the road project to terminate at the Odukpani junction, close to Calabar. (NAN)

