Lawmaker hails Gov Sule for upgrading 22 traditional rulers

By Awayi Kuje

Alh. Muluku Agah, the lawmaker representing Nassarawa-Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has commended Gov Abdullahi Sule for upgrading the status of 22 traditional rulers in the State.

Agah, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Planning and Budget, gave the commendation in a statement he made available to newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the development will give the beneficiaries and their communities more recognition and sense of belonging in the state.

It noted that upgrading the status of the traditional rulers was commendable given the importance of traditional institution to promotion of peace in the society.

“On behalf of myself, family and the people of Nassarawa-Eggon East Constituency, hereby express gratitude to God and Gov Sule for taking the bold step in upgrading status of 22 traditional rulers in the state.

” This will give the beneficiaries more recognition and sense of belonging in the state,” the statement said.

Muluku congratulated the upgraded traditional rulers and wished them well.

He prayed God to continue to bless, protect and grant the traditional rulers more wisdoms to lead their subjects aright across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sule, on April 25, announced the upgrade of the status of 22 traditional rulers in the state during a Sallah homage on him by the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lafia.

He announced that six second class traditional rulers – Sangarin Shabu, Alh. Mahmood Umar Bwalla; Osakio of Assakio, Osula Inarigu (JP); Sangarin Deddere, Alh. Balarabe Alhassan; Ohinoyi Ogye of Toto, Alh. Umar Azaki; Sarkin Gurku, Alh. Jibril Waziri and Osu Agwadu, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Kaika, were all elevated to first class status.

Similarly, four third class chiefs – Sarkin Ara, Sarkin Angwan Makama, Sarkin Gudi and Zhe Musha were equally elevated to second class status.

The governor also announced that all 12 fourth class chiefs in the state were automatically elevated to third class.(NAN)