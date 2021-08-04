Lawmaker floats foundation to provide skills, jobs for youths in Sokoto State

Alhaji Balarabe Salame, the member representing Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, has floated a foundation to provide skills training and jobs for youths in Sokoto State.

Salame, who is the Chairman House of Representative Committee on Poverty Alleviation, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Sokoto during a meeting with APC stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the state.

He also said that the foundation would work for the development of the state and ensure better leadership for the APC in the state.

“We are so much disturbed with the situation of our party in Sokoto, where we have leaders that did not have the people on their minds.

“So our plan is, by 2023, we will continue to struggle to see that we have good leaders who have the people in their minds to take over the leadership.

“Moreover, the foundation will engage in developmental projects and humanitarian activities for our people, with the aim to continue even beyond the year 2023,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the foundation would continue to purrsue anything that will benefit the people of the state, including employment, skills training and admission for students, among others.

On the just concluded APC ward congresses in the state, Salame said that the system adopted by the leadership of the party had violated the national guidelines.

“The state party leaders did not respect the rules and regulations governing the APC and the guidelines of the National Headquarter of the party, which were 100 per cent violated.

“This is because, a certain group of people who are members of APC in the state and are qualified to contest in the party’s congresses were denied their rights and ignored during the whole process.

“In addition to that, the leadership has continued to consider only certain people in the party as stakeholders while ignoring others in their decision to adopt consensus during the ward congress.

“More so, the decision to adopt consensus option was taken at the personal residence of a member, excluding myself, the Speaker Sokoto State House of Assembly and many other stakeholders,” he added.

Salame said that the aggrieved members will forward a petition to the APC National headquarters to seek justice for those denied the right to participate in the ward congresses in the state. (NAN)

