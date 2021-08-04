Lawmaker floats foundation to provide skills, jobs for youths in Sokoto State

 Alhaji Balarabe Salame, the member representing Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, floated a foundation to provide training and jobs for youths in Sokoto .

Salame, who is the of Representative Committee Poverty Alleviation, made the disclosure Tuesday in Sokoto during a meeting with APC stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the .

He also said that the foundation would work for the development of the and ensure better leadership for the APC in the .

“We are so much disturbed with the situation of our party in Sokoto, where we have leaders that did not have the people minds.

“So our plan is, by , we will continue to struggle to see that we have good leaders who have the people in minds to take over the leadership.

“Moreover, the foundation will engage in developmental projects and humanitarian activities for our people, with the aim to continue even beyond the year ,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the foundation would continue to purrsue anything that will benefit the people of the state, , training and admission for students, among others.

the just concluded APC ward congresses in the state, Salame said that the system adopted by the leadership of the party had violated the national guidelines.

“The state party leaders did not respect the rules and regulations governing the APC and the guidelines of the National Headquarter of the party, which 100 per cent violated.

“This is because, a certain group of people who are members of APC in the state and are qualified to contest in the party’s congresses denied rights and ignored during the whole process.

“In addition to that, the leadership continued to consider only certain people in the party as stakeholders while ignoring others in their decision to adopt consensus during the ward congress.

“More so, the decision to adopt consensus option was taken at the personal residence of a member, excluding myself, the Speaker Sokoto State of Assembly and many other stakeholders,” he added.

Salame said that the aggrieved members will forward a petition to the  APC National headquarters to seek justice for those denied the right to participate in the ward congresses in the state. ()

