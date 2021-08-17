Lawmaker extols late Mantu’s virtue

August 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Sen. Istifanus (PDP, Plateau North) has described late Sen. Ibrahim Mantu as an elder statesman, and charismatic leader of immense networking and a bridge builder.

Mantu, a former Deputy Senate President, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 74.

in a statement his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, said that he received the of Mantu’s demise with shock and grief.

He commiserated with Umar Mantu and the immediate family, Pyem Chiefdom, Plateau and Nigeria at large.

said that Mantu’s worthy legacies of service and would linger for a long time to come.

According to , the legacies are capable of attracting documentation and academic research Political Science scholars.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,