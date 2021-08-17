Lawmaker extols late Mantu’s virtue

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) has described late Sen. Ibrahim Mantu as an elder statesman, and charismatic leader of immense networking and a bridge builder.

Mantu, a former Deputy Senate President, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 74.

Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, said that he received the news of Mantu’s demise with shock and grief.

He commiserated with Umar Mantu and the immediate family, Pyem Chiefdom, Plateau and Nigeria at large.

Gyang said that Mantu’s worthy legacies of service and leadership would linger for a long time to come.

According to him, the legacies are capable of attracting documentation and academic research by Political Science scholars.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...