Lawmaker empowers 150 women, youths in Adamawa

Also, N50,000 was distributed to 21 people who are expected to open saloon business, poultry, pig and fish farming amounting to N1.05 million.

Speaking at the first tranche of the empowerment in Mayo/Balwa on Friday, Yareo said that the beneficiaries had been trained on various skills across the nine Local Governments in the constituency.

“We trained them on entrepreneurship and leadership to enable them do businesses they want to do and it was successful.

“These Items donated to them is to enable them start successful businesses, be self-employed and employers of labour.”