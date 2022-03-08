Lawmaker earmarks N160m to register constituents for WAEC, NECO examinations

By Peter AmineA federal lawmaker, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC – Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam), has earmarked the sum of N160 million to register his constituents for the 2022 WAEC and NECO examinations.

Gagdi made the disclosure while interacting with newsmen at the distribution of his empowerment items to constituents on Monday in Pankshin.



The lammaker said that he would pay all West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) fees for his constituents.



The lammaker said he was moved to assist the needy, particularly the final-year students, because of what he went through during his time in school.



“I couldn’t write SSCE in 1997 because the money we gathered from selling firewood was used to treat my sick mother.



“So many people in the constituency are facing that practical problem like I faced before and how will I sleep and snow?



“If the picture of what I went through with my mother is still in my head, I will not allow the people of my constituency to pass through the same experience,” he said.



The lammaker said that the money is readily available and that he has concluded arrangements with WAEC and NECO zonal inspectors on how to achieve it.



He said that he was aware that WAEC registration has already closed and it means the students have already paid, pledging to refund all such fees. (NAN)

