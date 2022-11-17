Lawmaker donates vehicles, other materials to Plateau APC campaign council

By Peter Amine

Sen. Nora Dadu’ut (APC/Plateau South) has donated vehicles and other campagn materials to All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Plateau.

The items donated included two buses, branded T-shirts, and other materials.

Dadu’ut, while presenting the items to the Director-General, APC Campaign Council, Prof. Sabastian Maimako pledged to work for the victory of the APC at all levels.

That lawmaker who was represented by her Senior Legislative Aide, Mrs Rufina Grumyen, stated that the vehicles and other campaign materials were meant to facilitate the campaigns of the party.

“The donation is part of my modest contribution towards ensuring victory for the APC in Plateau and Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections.

“We are drumming support for our candidates in the APC because we know that they are highly experienced, and above all have all it takes to deliver dividends of democracy to the Nigerian citizens.

“The APC is our party and victory must be collectively sought, I am contributing my quota to a cause I strongly believe is for the interest of Nigerians,” she stated.

Dadu’ut pledged her willingness and commitment to go around the state to canvass votes for APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, Gov. Simon Lalong for Plateau South Senatorial candidate.

The senator also pledged to do her best for the Dr Nentawe Yilwatda to be elected as the governor of Plateau, adding that she would work for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Maimako in his remarks, thanked Dadu’ut for the gesture which he said would go a long way in improving the fortunes of the party.

The director-general expressed deep confidence in the ability of Tinubu, Yilwatda, Lalong and other candidates of the APC to bring the provide the desired democracy dividends if elected.

“I want to also use this opportunity to once again, call on people of Plateau and Nigerians to embrace the APC and its candidates.

“The candidates are detribalised Nigerians who have impacted on lives, irrespective of tribe and religion,” he added.(NAN)

