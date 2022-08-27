Lawmaker donates relief materials to victims of banditry, others in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

A member of the House of Representative, Alhaji Gambo Mubarak, has presented relief materials to victims of banditry and communal clashes in Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief materials include foodstuffs, fertiliser, income generating items such as sewing machines, bedding, among others.

Mubarak said the intervention was to ameliorate the victims’ suffering, who were displaced from their homes and unable to go to farm.

“People are suffering for no crime of theirs and needed to be assisted to alleviate their distress.

“These are mostly very hard working farmers who do not depend on government or support from anyone to earn their living.

“Sadly, the activities of bandits, terrorists and other entities have inflicted unnecessary hardship on the people and rendered them helpless,” the lawmaker said.

He expressed sadness that many people have lost their homes, loved ones and means of livelihoods.

“They cannot go to the farms for fear of been kidnapped even as their homes have been destroyed and their resources plundered.

“Consequently, I have decided to provide food items to them just to make sure that they are strong enough to pursue other dreams.

“I have also provided beddings and empowerment kits for them so that most of them can get engaged in various handworks.

“We would continue to do our best but it is important for the government to also come to the rescue of our people who are suffering from the activities of bandits ravaging our communities,” Mubarak said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Bulus Adamu, appreciated the donation, saying it was the first support they have received since they were displaced. (NAN)

