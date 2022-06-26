Lawmaker donates police station to Nasarawa Command

By Awayi Kuje

The member representing Kokona West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, has donated a police station he constructed in Bassa, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Jatau, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security stated this when he led top officers of the Police in the state to inspect the project, on Saturday in Bassa.

He pledged commitment to accord topmost priority to the security of his people in the interest of peace for the overall development of the constituency and the state at large.

The lawmaker said the importance of police station to the protection of lives and property of his constituents cannot be overemphsised, hence the need for his commitment in that direction.

He said that the visit was to show to the police authorities the station he built towards promoting peace in his constituency.

Jatau commended the Commissioner of Police and his men for their efforts in promoting peace in the area and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“I have built this police station in the interest of security of lives and property of my constituents and other people as the importance of having a police station in a place cannot be overemphsised,” he said.

He said the gesture was to complement Gov. Sule’s efforts in promoting peace in the state, adding that the importance of peace to huamn and societal development could not be overemphsised.

According to Jatau, no society will achieve meaningful development without peace as peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

While expressing readiness to support the police and other security agencies to succeed, Jatau pledged effective representation at the legislature.

On his part, the Police Officer (OC) Works in the state, Ahmed Abubakar-Bello, commended the gesture, adding that security was a collective responsibility and urged the citizens to live in peace at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar-Bello was accompanied in the visit by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Garaku Diversion, SP Caleb Tabawasa, among others. ( NAN)

