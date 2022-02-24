Lawmaker donates materials to IDPs in Southern Kaduna

Rep. Amos Magaji (PDP-Zango Kataf/Jaba) in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons in Southern Kaduna on Thursday.

Before he handed over the items at Zango Kataf, Magaji said they were meant to mitigate the sufferings of the beneficiaries.

The items were 800 bags of rice, 800 bags of beans, 800 bags of maize, 200 kegs of vegetable oil, and 200 cartons of tin tomatoes.

Others were 300 pieces of mattresses; 200 bundles of roofing sheets, 200 bags of cement and 11 packets of nails.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that communities in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State had come under attacks in recent times, leaving many dead and some others displaced.

The lawmaker condemned renewed attacks on the communities in which 300 houses were razed in the past two weeks.

“What is happening to my constituents is truly disheartening and painful. It is an incident that nobody wants to see happen in his domain.

“I cannot sleep because my people don’t have peace of mind. Over the last two weeks, 300 houses were burnt, apart from farmlands, barns and other things.

“I want to sincerely sympathise with every family that has lost houses, businesses and even their loved ones,’’ Magaji said.

He called for forgiveness on every side, adding that putting humanity above tribal, religious and political considerations would ensure quick resolution of the crisis.

“I call on everyone of us to forgive. As long as we don’t forgive and everybody is looking toward revenge, this problem will not end.

“It is my desire that a day will come that everyone (tribes in the area) will come together, and say henceforth, no more crisis and embrace peace,’’ he stated

Magaji urged communities in the area to always be on guard and report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.

“If we are not united, there is no way we can stop invaders and terrorists from coming to wreak havoc on our land.

“We must raise the alarm when we notice any suspicious activities, otherwise this crisis will consume us all before we know it,’’ he stressed.

In his remarks, Mr Simon Saddih, who represented the traditional ruler, the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya, commended the lawmaker and NEMA for assisting the people in their hour of need.

Saddih cautioned beneficiaries against selling the materials, urging them to use them judiciously.

The northwest zonal coordinator of NEMA, Imam Garki, who was also present, sympathised with the victims of the attacks and sued for peace. (NAN)

