Lawmaker donates beds, mattresses to health centre in C/River

By George Odok

Mr Hilary Bisong, a member of the Cross River House of Assembly, has donated beds, mattresses and pillows to the health centre in Agba community, Boki local government area of the state.

Bisong, representing Boki II State Constituency, made the donation on Thursday in Agba community.

He said he had earlier paid an unscheduled visit to the facility to ascertain the level of operation and to see areas where the health centre needed to be improved upon.

Bisong said during the visit, he found out from the workers and patients that their immediate needs were beds, mattresses and pillows.

“In line with my corporate social responsibility, I took it upon myself to provide the basic needs of this health facility for the good of our people.

“This health facility has helped in attending to the health needs of our people in the village, hence we need to support in equipping the health centre,” he said.

The officer in charge of the health centre, Mrs Ann Otu, thanked the lawmaker for his magnanimity and show of concern for his constituency.

A traditional ruler in the area, Mr Paul Abang, commended the lawmaker for always identifying with the people and providing for their immediate needs. (NAN)

