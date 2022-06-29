Lawmaker donates 100 bags of cement to Nasarawa school

A lawmaker, Mr Danladi Jatau, has donated 100 bags of cement for construction of more classrooms at Government Secondary School (GSS), Kofar Gwari in Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

Jatau, who represents Kokona West Constituency in the state assembly, made the donation on Wednesday at a meeting with APC stakeholders in Kofar Gwari.

“I want to donate 100 bags of cement for the building of more classrooms in GSS Kofar Gwari, as no society will achieve meaningful progress without sound education.

“The donation is part of my continued commitment to contribute positively to the development of the education sector in the state.

“I also want to give assurance of my continued readiness to key into good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others,” he said.

Jatau, who is the Chairman of the assembly’s Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security, sought continued support of members of his constituency to enable him to deliver on his mandate.

“I want to call on you and other people of our constituency to continue to support me and Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

” This is to enable you to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the people and the entire state residents to be their brothers’ keepers and live in peace.

The Chairman of Kokona Local Government Area, Mr Awalu Adamu, lauded the lawmaker for the gesture.

Adamu said that the lawmaker had demonstrated purposeful leadership in the state legislature. (NAN)

