Lawmaker doles out N2m education support to 400 students in Sokoto State

Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari (APC-Rabah), a lawmaker representing Rabah Constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, has doled out N2million to 400 tertiary students in his Constituency towards supporting their education.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday in Rabah, Zakari said that the gesture was in fulfillment of his campaign promises on improving standard of education in his constituency.

He said that the students were selected from the 11 wards of Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for even spread of the support.

“The selection was based on merit without political influence and each of the 400 students will get a stipend of N5,000.