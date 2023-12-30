Lawmaker condemns Plateau attacks,  calls for probe

Rep. Fom Dalyop (LP – Barkin Ladi/Riyom), has called for a full-scale investigation into the recent attacks in Plateau communities.

It will be recalled that about 200 people were killed, many others wounded and properties destroyed on Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau communities.

Dalyop, who made the call in a statement on Saturday in Jos, said that full-scale investigation of the unprovoked and dastardly attacks in Plateau and other states would curtail further attacks on law-abiding Nigerians.

He said the attacks attracted national and global condemnation from all well meaning and peace loving Nigerians.

The lawmaker expressed sadness that the attacks came when the innocent victims were celebrating joy, peace, and love associated with the Christmas season.

This, he said, further confirmed the wickedness of the hearts of the perpetrators.

“The attacks lasted for hours, though the nearby security forces might have responded, but their efforts were probably largely hindered by the difficult terrain of the area”.

He also commended the immediate response of President Bola Tinubu, adding that: “He sent a high powered delegation, led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

“He did not only condemn the wicked acts of the perpetrators but also visited some of the affected areas to get first-hand information.

“He further directed that the killers and destroyers be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We pray that this presidential directive will yield fruit in no distant time, as it will not only bring succor to the affected persons and communities but also serve as a deterrent to the perpetrators of this and similar genocidal attacks.

“The security forces should therefore take advantage of this presidential directive and ensure that the needful is achieved,” he said.

Dalyop said the affected areas require air support and surveillance to assist the troops in effectively providing protection and understanding the mode of operation of the bandits.

He said the Federal Government should, in addition to the investigation, consider the immediate dispatch of relief materials to the survivors displaced by the attacks.

Dalyop added that compensation for the properties lost and their early return home should also be a matter of urgent accomplishment.

He reitrated the commitment of the legislature to continue to make laws that would promote peace and peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

By Peter Amine

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

