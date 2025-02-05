Lawmaker commends Tinubu for assenting to NCDC bill

Rep. Jeremiah Umaru (APC-Nasarawa State) on Wednesday, commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill creating the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

By Naomi Sharang

Umaru, who represents Nasarawa Eggon/Akwanga/Wamba Federal Constituency, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had on Tuesday, during plenary, announced that President Tinubu assented to the NCDC Bill, 2024.

The bill seeks to strengthen the economy and infrastructural development of the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Umaru, also Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts had sponsored the bill.

“We appreciate the president for signing the bill. The bill will bring real development to the north-central region.

“Secondly, I want to appreciate the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the co-sponsor of the bill in the Senate, Sen. Abba Moro, members of the house of representatives, as well as governors from the North-Central for the massive support.

“This is an opportunity to utilise and take maximum advantage of this commission because the whole idea is to rehabilitate, reconstruct and to resettle our people, ” he said.

According to, the commission will focus on real development for the region by harnessing the Niger and Benue Basins, and other resources and potentials.

He said that with the commission, erosion and natural disasters would be tackled instead of waiting for federal government’s intervention.

“All those erosion and natural disasters experienced, instead of waiting for Federal Government intervention, the commission will swing into action immediately.

“The Niger and Benue Basins, we want to see how we can harness them in terms of agriculture and so on, so that the potentials of the North-Central will come out in full, ” ge said.

NAN reports that the headquarters of the commission is in Lafia, Nasarawa State.(NAN)