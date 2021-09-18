Lawmaker canvasses positive use of social media

Member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Muluku, has advised youths and other Nigerians to use the social media positively in the interest of national development.



Muluku gave the advice on Friday in Lafia while playing host to Progressive Christian Youth (PCY), Nassarawa Eggon chapter, Nasarawa State.



Muluku, who is the Chief Whip at the House, also urged youths to continue to pray for the unity and peace of the country.

He said prayer was key to success and national development.



“Let’s continue to pray and embrace unity, peace and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations for development to thrive,” he said.

He appreciated the group for identifying with him and assured them of his continued commitment for more purposeful representation at all times.



Besides, Muluku urged the youth to continue to love one another and use the social media positively for the overall development of the state.



The lawmaker also enjoined Eggon people to maintain good relationship with other ethnic groups in their interest and for the overall development of the state.



“All we need to do is work with each other, maintain good and cordial relationship with our neighbours and other ethnic groups in the state,” he added.



The member further urged his constituents to continue to be law abiding, be their brothers’ keepers and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration beyond 2023.



Earlier, Mr Kigbu Auta, the Chairman of the group, commended the lawmaker over his purposeful and quality respresentation.



“You are doing well sir, we are here to identify with you and to assure you of our support for you to succeed.



“We are presenting you with Certificate of Commendation in recognition of your good and effective representation as well as commitment to the growth of Eggon land and Nasarawa State at large,” he said.



Mr Timothy Ewuga, the Secretary of the group, said the group was established to promote peace and good governance.



“The most ranking member (Muluku), you are performing well and we urge you to sustain the tempo,” he added.



He assured Muluku of the group’s support to enable him succeed beyond 2023 in the legislature. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...