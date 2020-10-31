Lawmaker appeals to Abiodun to urgently fix urban roads in Obafemi Owode LG

Mr Damilola Soneye, (APC – Obafemi Owode), a member of Ogun House of Assembly, has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to urgently fix the urban roads in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Soneye made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The lawmaker explained that the roads were in a bad condition, especially, the urban roads which had negatively affected the economic activities of the local government.

Soneye said that commercial activities were being wasted on some of these roads by motorists and traders due to the bad roads.

He listed some of the roads to include: Adesan -Abaren, Ofada – Mowe, OPIC – Redemption camp, Magboro – Makogi, Oke Afa, Ibafo -Papa, Ogunrun and Ebute Akoka.

Others are: Arigbawonwo -Omu, Siun -Owode – Geleodun, Oluwo -Ita Baale -Adigbe, OGTV – Kajola – Obafe – Ajebo and Kobape -Oba road.

The lawmaker said that most of the roads in question share close proximity with Lagos, hence, the need to urgently fix them.

He said that fixing the roads would assist in bringing more development and growth to the local government and by extension, the state.

“I want to appeal to the governor to come to our aid in Owode-Local Government as all our roads are bad.

“We have been clamouring for this and we have been agitating for so long, the governor should please come to our rescue.

“The governor should please do something as soon as possible on our roads.”

Soneye assured the people of his constituency that he would continue to be their good representative, calling for continued support and cooperation.

The lawmaker noted that the present administration had been doing everything possible to spread the dividends of democracy across the nook and cranny of the state , calling on the people to continue to support the government. (NAN)