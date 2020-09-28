Lawmaker  appeals for release of abducted ECDA chairman in Nasarawa State 

Mr Danladi Jatau, a member representing Kokona West constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has appealed for the safe release of Mr Allahnana Anzaku, the acting Chairman, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Agwada Development Area chapter of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Anzaku was abducted on Sunday night from at his House in Aforami, Bassa district of Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of the State.
Jatau made this appeal at a ceremony in which he was conferred an award of Icon of Humanitarian Services from the Students Union Government (SUG), Nasarawa State University, Keffi on Monday in Lafia.
The assembly man, who is the Minority Leader of the House, decried the rate of insecurity in his constituency, particularly Bassa district in the area.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Anzaku of Aforami in Bassa district of his constituency, was kidnapped on Sunday night.
“And up till now, he was nowhere to be found. I am calling for his safe release and I want to appeal to the security agencies to always patrol my area in order to protect lives and property,” he said.
The legislator lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state for being up and doing in tackling insecurity in the state and called for its sustenance.
Jatau, also the Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security, appreciated the students union for the award.
He assured of his continued determination to key into the students and youths friendly policies that would improve on their standard of living.
“I want to appreciate you for the award as the gesture will spur me to do more towards bettering the lives of the students and other people of my constituency.
“I will continue to provide good governance by ensuring quality and sound representation to improve on the standard of living of my people,” he said.
The lawmaker also urged the SUG leadership to support the management of the university to succeed.
Earlier, Mr Victor Tsaku, the SUG president while presenting the award to the lawmaker, said that the gesture was based on his support for the students of his constituency among other students.
“We are here to identify with you and to present you with an award as Icon of Humanitarian Services in recognition of your grassroots development and human services and for supporting the students of your constituency.
“This award was based on assessment. We had lots of contacts with students of your constituency and we are also aware of the kind of students’ support that you have given and still giving, continue to do so sir,” he said.
The SUG president urged the lawmaker to continue to provide good governance to the people of his constituency.
NAN reports that Mr Awuje Tsaku, the Special Assistant to the lawmaker also bagged an award in recognition of his support for youth development. (NAN)
