Lawmaker  appeals for release of abducted ECDA chairman in Nasarawa State 

Mr Danladi Jatau, a member representing Kokona West constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has appealed for the safe release of Mr Allahnana Anzaku, the acting Chairman, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Agwada Development Area chapter of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Anzaku was abducted on Sunday night from at his House in Aforami, Bassa district of Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of the State.

Jatau made this appeal at a ceremony in which he was conferred an award of Icon of Humanitarian Services from the Students Union Government (SUG), Nasarawa State University, Keffi on Monday in Lafia.

The assembly man, who is the Minority Leader of the House, decried the rate of insecurity in his constituency, particularly Bassa district in the area.