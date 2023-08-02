LAWMA Academy holds summer school for pupils

By Fabian Ekeruche

LAWMA Academy, the educational arm of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has commenced a four-week summer school for children, aged eight to 12.

Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Kadiri said the aim the summer camp was to teach the younger generation the fundamentals of effective waste management.

She said the four-week programme began on July 31, at the Authority’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa.

Kadiri quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying that the summer school was organised to educate the younger generation on the need to imbibe the culture of proper waste management.

Gbadegesin added that it was initiated to teach them arts and crafts, upcycling, as well as expose them to indoor and outdoor sports and field trips, among other activities.

“The summer school programme is designed to educate children from the tender age on the concept of waste management and environmental sanitation, raising ambassadors for a cleaner and healthier environment with seasoned facilitators in a conducive learning environment.

“This will serve to train youngsters as conscientious environmental activists while also providing other enjoyable learning opportunities,” Gbadegesin said.

He advised parents and guardians to always take advantage of the extended school holiday to enroll their children and wards in the summer school.

Gbadegesin added that those who could not participate physically could join online.

Kadiri also quoted the Academy’s team lead, Mrs Elizabeth Ademola, as saying that it was the third edition of the programme.

Ademola said the summer school was designed to simplify the concept of waste and environmental management for children, to ensure that each child had sufficient and holisticknowledge of environmental sustainability practices.

Kadiri, however, said since inception, hundreds of pupils in the state had benefited from the LAWMA Academy’s summer school, acquiring essential waste management and environmental knowledge in the process. (NAN)

