Lawan wins 2019 Zik Prize in Leadership Award

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was on Dec. 6 night awarded the 2019 Zik Prize in Political Leadership.

Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said Lawan’s Chief of Staff; Dr Babagana Muhammad-Aji, received the award on behalf of the Senate President.

Awoniyi said the award was organised by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC).

Awoniyi quoted the organisers to have said that Lawan’s consideration was in recognition of his long-standing dynamic service in Nigeria and his undying commitment to entrenchment of democratic ideals in the polity.

Lawan in his acceptance speech, delivered by Dr Muhammad-Aji, expressed his pleasure and delight for the prestigious award.