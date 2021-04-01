Lawan warns officials not to misadvise President on bills awaiting assent

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has warned Ministry officials against misadvising President Muhammadu Buhari on bills passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to him Presidential assent. 


Lawan gave the warning on Tuesday during a day-two of a public hearing organized by the Senate Committee on Health on three bills presently before the upper chamber.


The bills are: A bill an Act to to Amend the Orthopedic Management Act No 91, 1979 and other related matters and to provide the establishment of Federal Orthopedic Hospital KUTA , Bill 2021 (SB. 279); the National University of Health and Sciences Suleja (establishment etc (SB. 633); and Federal University of Health and Sciences Abeokuta, Ogun State (establishment etc)  Bill 2021 (SB. 26).


According to the Senate President, some ministry officials have made it their business to frustrate bills passed by the National Assembly by they are denied presidential assent. 
Lawan flayed the absence of the Minister of Health, Emmanuel Ehanire, the Minister of State Health, Adeleke Mamora, and other ministry officials during the public hearing on the bills.
He underscored the for representatives of the executive arm of to be present such hearings, noting doing so would avail them the opportunity of making their input in light of whatever reservations they may have on a bill under consideration. 


He said: “Sometimes, the National Assembly process a bill and the bill would be taken to Mr. President for his assent, and somebody just go round and mis-advice the bill shouldn’ be assented to, mostly Ministry people. 
“So, it is always in the interest of and good governance when there is a public hearing, the Ministry and officials, the technical people be around to hear the views of the people. 
“If they have any objection, they say so in the presence of everyone, so that they listen to arguments.
“And, therefore, it is sad that neither the Minister nor the Minister of State, nor anyone from the Federal Ministry of Health is here to attend this particular public hearing. I feel it is sad, and nothing happen to our bills.”


The Senate President emphasised that the public hearing on the bills became imperative given the to grow the health sector, by not only increasing facilities, but also enhancing the quality of personnel manning this important sector.  “There is no gainsaying the fact that the quantity and quality of personnel in the health sector is as important as the physical features of the sector. 


“While we are worried about the structures, we cannot also be less concerned about the relevant human resources.  “Manpower in the health sector is a regular focus, because of its ability to make the difference between life and death. The formal educational requirements towards initial qualification is fundamental, just as training and re-training.  “Added to this is the management element, because of the to formulate policies, and the attendant proper direction for actualization.


“It is for this reason that we cannot renege on the obligation to focus on training institutions, for a sustainable growth. This is the central focus of the Bills we are discussing today”, Lawan explained.

