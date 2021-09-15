Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, swore in Jarigbe Jarigbe as senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

The oath of office was administered him by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr El-Ladan.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Sen. Steven Odey, who was sacked by the of Appeal in July 30.

The declared that Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the PDP in the Dec. 5, 2020 by-election.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed that it withdrawn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cross River North Senate seat became vacant following the death of Sen. Rose Oko in March 2020. (NAN)

