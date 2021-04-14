President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan was on Wednesday conferred with honourary fellowship award of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors.

Lawan, who trained in Land Surveying at the Ahmadu Bello Universit, Zaria and in Remote Sensing and GIS at Cranfield University in United Kingdom, after the award pledged his support for the growth of the profession.

A statement by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media indicates that Lawan, while speaking at the 2021 Fellow Investiture of the body gave assurance to do his best reposition it.

“Once you enter into the world of politics, it is all engaging, maybe very all consuming.

“You sometimes forget what other callings you have had, but this particular award of fellowship has brought me back to track.

“I feel that this is a very genuine award because from today on, I will be thinking more and more like a surveyor, and I want to assure you that I will represent this institution with the respect, dignity and all those traits that our institution of surveyors is known for.

“You have a worthy representative in the National Assembly. I may not be the only Surveyor in the National Assembly but I want to assure you that I will do my best for this institution to reposition itself.

“Surveyors play very important, critical and crucial roles in national development but in most cases, they are hardly given the prominence that they deserve. I think we have to change that narrative.

“So we should take advantage of having some of us in the Legislature. Where this institution feels it requires or it needs some legislations to enhance it’s performance, you have, no doubt, there is a destination.

“That destination will be those of us who are Surveyors and our very Distinguished colleagues who are our friends who will always be there to support this kind of very worthy course for national development,” Lawan said.

He used the opportunity to assure Nigerians that the government is working round the clock to address current security challenges in the country.

“We experience a lot of insecurity but government is not resting. Government is not sleeping. Government is working hard and all agencies of government are working hard.

“Every country at one point of development or another experiences some challenges. But the difference is countries that want to achieve greatness always try to conquer. We are going to surmount our challenges by the Grace of God,” Lawan said.(NAN)

