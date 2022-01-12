Lawan: Patriotic Senate president — Northern state Governors” Forum

The Northern state Governors’ Forum has described President Ahmad Lawan as excellent and patriotic leader.

Felicitating the President, who is marking his 63rd birthday, the governors commended him carrying along the entire irrespective of party affiliations.

A statement by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in Jos on Wednesday, conveyed this message.

Issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, the statement said that Lawan  deployed his vast experience in politics the good of the nation.

“Lawan provides purposeful leadership to the ninth by ensuring that the business of law-making is being carried out with the overall interest of Nigerians.

“He ensures that the ninth National Assembly breaks the jinx with the passage of landmark legislations such as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“The Northern Governors Forum has found a strong ally in the President, particularly in the area of appropriation security, agriculture, education and job creation, among others.

“While wishing him many more years of peace and good health, the Northern Governors Forum him to remain steadfast in providing leadership that will assist the government to deliver mandate to the people,” the statement said.(NAN)

