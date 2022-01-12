Lawan: Patriotic Senate president — Northern state Governors” Forum

The Northern state Governors’ Forum has described Senate President Ahmad Lawan as excellent and patriotic leader.

Felicitating the Senate President, who is marking his 63rd birthday, the governors commended him for carrying along the entire Senate irrespective of party affiliations.

A statement by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in Jos on Wednesday, conveyed this message.

Issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, the statement said that Lawan deployed his vast experience in politics for the good of the nation.

“Lawan provides purposeful leadership to the ninth Senate by ensuring that the business of law-making is being carried out with the overall interest of Nigerians.

“He ensures that the ninth National Assembly breaks the jinx with the passage of landmark legislations such as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“The Northern Governors Forum has found a strong ally in the Senate President, particularly in the area of appropriation for security, agriculture, education and job creation, among others.

“While wishing him many more years of peace and good health, the Northern Governors Forum urges him to remain steadfast in providing inclusive leadership that will assist the government to deliver its mandate to the people,” the statement said.(NAN)

