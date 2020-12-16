Lawan, Omo-Agege, Wase felicitate with Buhari at 78

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ibrahim Wase have facilitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

Lawan said he “heartily felicitates” with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 78th birthday on Thursday.

“I join family members, friends, officials and associates of the President in rejoicing with him for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

“Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

“On this august occasion of your birthday, Mr President, I pray that God would continue to imbue you with wisdom, courage and good health to continue to safely pilot the ship of the nation towards the dream of its people. Happy Birthday, Mr President!

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in a congratulatory emphasised that President Buhari’s purposeful leadership, commitment to the cause of the masses as exemplified in the people-oriented policies and programmes of his adminstration have endeared him to many.

“Mr. President, as you add another year today, my constituents, family and I rejoice with you for persevering stoically in the long journey thus far.

Omo-Agege prayed to God to continue to preserve Buhari’s life and grant him success in steering the ship of state”.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, joined the millions of Nigerians and well-wishers globally in extolling the virtues of the President as not only the Father of the whole nation but as a true leader and democrat.

He noted that in his five years in office, the President has been able to showcase true qualities of a good leader and have proven to have a listening ear as he is always ready to do the yearnings of Nigerians.

“True to his words before assuming office, President Buhari has stayed faithful to the yearnings of Nigerians who had been yearning for good governance and improved standard of living in all the areas of their lives.

“From the empowerment programmes to the infrastructural developments and poverty alleviation schemes, the President has consistently improved the lives of millions of Nigeria and have been able to cushion the effects of the current economic recession occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic

The Deputy Speaker prayed Almighty God to protect, preserve, and grant the President more years of fulfilled service and strength to continue leading Nigerians in his wisdom.