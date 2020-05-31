Lawan, Omo-Agege console Buhari over loss of nephew

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege have commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

In separate statements, the two National Assembly, NASS, leaders extended their condolences to the family of Alhaji Dauda, the Daura community, and the government and people of Katsina over the tragic loss.

The Senate President said he received the news of the death of Alhaji Dauda with “shock” and prayed that the Almighty Allah would comfort those that he left behind.

Senator Omo-Agege prayed for the repose of the soul of late Dauda and also prayed that the almighty God will give President Buhari and his extended family the to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed that Allah would forgive the departed his sins and accept his soul to Aljannat Fidaus.

