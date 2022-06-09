Lawan, Omo-Age congratulate Tinubu for winning APC Presidential Ticket

By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Age have congratulated Bola he’d Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Lawan said on Wednesday that the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC has reassured his party of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

In a letter of congratulation that he personally signed, Lawan who was also an aspirant in the primary said the outcome of the election process had shown that Tinubu was the popular choice of his party.

In the same vein, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the newly-elected presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Omo-Agege, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Delta State in the 2023 election expressed optimism that Tinibu would emerge victorious in next year’s presidential election.

Omo-Agege commended the 2022 APC Special Convention Committee for successfully conducting the primary, even as he showered glowing tributes on APC Northern Governors for setting the pace by zoning the Presidency to the South.

He called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, stressing the need for all presidential aspirants to join hands with the APC Presidential candidate and the party in ensuring victory.

