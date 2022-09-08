Lawan, Machina: TMG urges INEC to maintain neutrality

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG has urged INEC to remain neutral in the lingering dispute over the Yobe North Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A statement Wednesday signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) called on ” INEC to maintain absolute neutrality and respect for the rule of law in its activities at all levels, to demonstrate competence and trustworthiness to secure integrity and public trust in the 2023 general elections.”

TMG also called “for the immediate prosecution by relevant authorities, of all upturned primaries of various political parties in favour of selected candidates, who had been disqualified by the Electoral Act for contesting under separate seats.”

The call came amid reports that there is a plot to upturn the APC Yobe North Senatorial Primary result in favour of Senate Ahmad Lawan.

It could be recalled that Bashir Machina had been declared winner of the Yobe Senatorial ticket for APC, a result that had earlier been affirmed by INEC.

Therefore,TMG said it was alarmed by reports that there is a plot to upturn the APC Senatorial primary ticket in favour of Lawan.

A source who spoke with Newsdiaryonline said it is believed that Lawan and Machina would resolve the matter in the best interest of the party.So far, Machina has reportedly insisted he has not stepped down for Lawan yet.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

