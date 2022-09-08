Lawan, Machina: Again, INEC insists no U-Turn, stands by Monitoring Team’s Report

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially disowned reports that it has reversed its position on the Yobe North Senatorial Primary election.

A statement Thursday by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman,Information and Voter Education Committee said the Commission stands by its Monitoring Team’s Report.

It could be recalled that Bashir Machina was declared winner of the APC Primary but Senate President Ahmed Lawan has been reportedly making efforts to claim the seat, after losing the presidential primaries, to no avail so far.

In a statement Thursday, Okoye said “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a counter affidavit purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division relating to the Yobe North Senatorial District primary election.

“Notwithstanding the matter in Court and without prejudice to the consideration or likely outcome of the case in court, the Commission reiterates its earlier position that it stands by the report of its monitoring team and it was on the basis of that report that the Commission did not publish the name and personal particulars of any candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

“Consequently, the Commission will review its quality assurance protocols, including the preview by appropriate ranking Officials of all processes filed on its behalf to ascertain their correctness in all material particulars with all reports and all information at its disposal before their presentation so that a situation like this is not repeated.

“The Commission has also instructed the external counsel briefed to handle this matter to reflect the correct position, which aligns with the report submitted by our Monitoring Team.”

