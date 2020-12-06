Lawan launches 3rd phase free animal vaccination in Yobe North

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has inaugurated the third phase of a free animal vaccination in his Yobe North Senatorial District.

Mr Ezrel Tobiowo, the Special Assistant on Press to President of the Senate, made the announcement of the event in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Tobiowo said the free animal vaccination which was inaugurated at Gasma-Garin Amadu, Karasuwa Local Government Area, was sponsored by the Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation.

He said the programme was organised to offer treatment and veterinary care to domestic animals such as horses, donkeys and cattle against Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP).

According to him, CBPP is a contagious disease that attacks the lungs and thoracic cavity causing fever and rapid respiration, cough and nasal discharges in domestic animals.

He said livestocks such as goats, sheep, and chickens on the other hand would be vaccinated against Peste petit des Ruminate (PPR).

“The PPR, which is considered a deadly virus known as sheep and goat plague, is a contagious animal disease affecting small ruminants.”(NAN)