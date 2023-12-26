Lawan empowers 6,766 constituents with farm machinery, others in Yobe

Sen. Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North Senatorial District has empowered 6,766 members of his constituency with farm machinery and other entrepreneurship materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the machinery included 36 tractors, 13 rice mills, 10 rice planters, 302 harvesters and 2000 sprayers.

Others were 60 cars, 250 motorcycles, 2,226 water pumps, 1,497 grinding machines and 1,800 pots and stoves.

Speaking while giving out the items in Gashua on Monday, Lawan said that “empowerment creates jobs and promotes self-sufficiency”.

He promised to always attract federal projects and programmes to the constituency and the state at large.

Lawan, who was the President of the ninth Senate, commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for his support and purposeful leadership in the state.

He thanked his constituents for their mandate, understanding, resilience and cooperation even in difficult times.

In a remark, Buni said that Lawan’s empowerment initiative was in tandem with various policies and programmes of the state.

He, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the equipment, saying they should use them judiciously to earn a leaving.

A beneficiary, Lawan Bulama, expressed his gratitude to Lawan for the gesture, saying that it would improve his living condition. (NAN)

By Nabilu Balarabe

