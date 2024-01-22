Lawan donates N110m to APC candidate in Yobe East by-election

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has donated the sum of N110 million as contribution to the campaign of the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Hon. Musa Mustapha’s senatorial bid in the forthcoming Yobe East by-election.

By Haruna Salami

Senator Lawan made the donation at a fundraiser in Damaturu, Yobe State capital on Sunday night.

While announcing the donation at the event, Senator Lawan explained that N50 million was jointly donated by him, his associates and friends; and N10m each by the six local government areas which constitute his senatorial district (Yobe North).

The six local governments areas are Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Yusufari, and Machina.

Dignitaries present at the fundraiser were the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, the leadership and members of the Yobe State Assembly, Honourable Commissioners, amongst others.

Hon. Mustapha was among successful candidates shortlisted last week by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest in the February 3, 2023, by-elections in Nigeria.

Mustapha, had polled 357 votes to defeat his only opponent, Salisu Sanda, who scored zero vote during the primary election in Damaturu.

He is vying to replace Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, last year, as Minister of Police Affairs and assumed office on August 21, 2023.

The serving Minister, who succeeded Senator Buka Abba Ibrahim in 2019, to represent Yobe East in the Senate, like his predecessor, was a former Governor of Yobe State between 2009 and 2019.

