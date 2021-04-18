Lawan canvasses prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges

April 18, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0




President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to keep praying for the leaders government as they tackle the various challenges facing the nation.


Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser Media, said a statement that Lawan made the appeal Saturday at the appeal fund raising for Pataskum Emirate Central Mosque, Potiskum, Yobe.


The Senate President, who announced a donation of N20 million to support the project said that leaders need prayers always, particularly from the followership.
He said that President Muhammadu Buhari a God given leaders, hence people should pray for him and others for good and to keep leading the country successfully.


“He trying his possible best for you and we too that are part of his leadership, we are trying our best to ensure that things are okay for Nigeria.
“I will therefore urge you to to pray for our leaders that may Almighty Allah to guide them as they proffer solutions to security challenges, youth unemployment and for us to to assist our people.
“The same thing with our state, Yobe State, our pride. Our Governor, Mai Mala Buni, trying his best to ensure development the state.


“It public knowledge that there are development projects in every part of the state,” Lawan said.
The Senate President announced that Sen. Sani Musa, who accompanied him, donated five million naira while Senators Bello Mandiya and Sadiq Suleiman donated one million each the building project.


Other senators, who accompanied the Senate President the trip from Abuja included Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Adamu Aliero, and Hon. Tijjani Dan Mutum.(NAN)

Tags: , ,