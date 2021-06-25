Lawan assures Iyin community of speedy passage of Medical University Bill

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday assured Iyin-Ekiti Community of speedy passage of a Bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences.

He gave the assurance while hosting a delegation of Iyin-Ekiti community leaders, led by Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bill, which went through a public hearing on Thursday, would soon be presented to the Senate for finalapproval.

The Bill is sponsored by Sen. Michael Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Lawan promised to do everything required, to ensure the passage and thorough implementation of the bill.

The senate president described the bill as timely, progressive and duly sponsored by a “respected colleague and trusted brother.”

Lawan described the 9th Senate as one, united and indivisible.

Earlier, Oba Ajakaiye conveyed the appreciation of Iyin-Ekiti community for the progression of the Bill thus far, while also soliciting Sen. Lawan’s support for its final passage.

The royal father on behalf of the team thanked the senate president for his words of assurance and promised to convey same to his people at home. (NAN)

