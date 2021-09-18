Lawan, Army chief call for collective efforts against insecurity

Nigerians have been asked not to leave the ongoing fight against insecurity to the Federal Government alone, but a collective responsibility of all.



The duo of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, stated this on Saturday in Iyin-Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti.



The event was the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin-Ekiti by the Oluyin, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye on the Senate President and five other notable Nigerians.



The Senate President, while speaking, particularly urged Nigerians to perceive security as a collective battle rather than sectional.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawan in company of more than 30 Senators, including Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, reprinting Ekiti Central (APC).



NAN reports that Bamidele also donated a Toyota Coaster bus to the Oluyin- in-Council.



Lawan thanked the traditional ruler for the honour, saying that Nigeria Senate had done what was needed to do to make Nigeria great.

“Our leaders who set a vision for the country came from different constituencies,

backgrounds, religious inclinations, but they had a vision that Nigeria should be best in Africa.



“Challenges were faced, but those leaders subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had a vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive and develop.

“Today, we are facing some challenges like our former leaders used to do, we are also dealing with these challenges.



“The present Senate is dealing with the challenges facing the country despite our political and religious differences,” he said.



Continuing, Lawan said, “Now, we are facing security challenges all over the country. Political, religious and traditional leaders must come together.



“Whether the problem is predominant in the Northwest or Northeast or Southwest or East, all hands must be on deck to resolve all these challenges. It must not be left to the government alone to tackle.



“As a matter of urgency, we should come together as a people and deal with these challenges, most of them if not all of them and make Nigeria a great country.



“No part of Nigeria can entirely face the problems facing the country and tackle them all.”



Lawan described Bamidele, who hails from the town, as a reliable politician, who valued integrity, propriety, professionalism and development of the country, especially Ekiti.



“Senate had passed a bill establishing Medical university here in Iyin-Ekiti through a bill sponsored by Senator Bamidele.



“I will personally make sure I lobby President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill so that the university can take off in time,”he said.



Corroborating the Senate President on insecurity facing the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, also asked for the collaborative efforts of Nigerians in tackling insecurity.



He said that the Nigerian Army was working tirelessly to secure the nation by containing the activities of terrorists and bandits.



“The Armed Forces are doing their best to secure the nation and we will continue in the task of making Nigeria free from this present situation.



“Security is a business of everybody, including all stakeholders, particularly the community leaders. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian.



“We therefore appeal to Nigerians to join us in the task of securing the nation.



“We are also ready to work with other sister agencies to secure our nation. We are also tapping from the experiences of those that had served before us in the Armed Forces to guide us in my present task of securing the nation,” Yahaya said.



Bamidele said he would continue to work hard to attract dividends of democracy to Ekiti, his home state.



He applauded leadership of the senate for the glowing passion in bringing development to all the 109 senatorial districts across the country.



The Oluyin, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye, who was marking his first coronation on the throne, said the honour of chieftancy, bestowed on Lawan and others was to appreciate his special love for the community.



He described the University of Medical Sciences Bill recently passed by the Senate as a special anniversary gift to the entire Iyin-Ekiti sons and daughters, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill.



“Final assent by the President will give Iyin-Ekiti a new name, nomenclature and a change in the landscape, I want to sincerely appreciate Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, our son for his interest in the town,” he said.



NAN further reports that those that received the Chieftaincy titles along with the Senate President are: Maj. Gen. and Mrs Johnson Olawumi (rtd) as the Jagunmolu and Erelu Jagunmolu of Iyin Kingdom, Mr and Mrs Haim Halle as the Otunba Atayese and Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom.



Others are Mr Ayodeji Adeosun as the Otunba Akeweje of Iyin Kingdom, Mrs Veronica Ndanusa as the Erelu Arobake of Iyin Kingdom.



Late Prof. Babalola Borisade and Prof Ayo Arije were conferred with posthumous award of excellence and award of excellence respectively. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...